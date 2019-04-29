Victim airlifted after car goes up in flames in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim has been airlifted after a car went up in flames in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 104th Street and 117th Avenue just before 11:30 a.m., Monday.

Rescue officials said one victim was airlifted after a crash involving an entrapment.

The victim was transported in unknown condition.

