Victim accusing former Hollywood teacher of molestation sues district

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of an alleged victim who claimed abuse by a former Hollywood elementary teacher, who’s already facing some alarming allegations as a camp counselor, is now suing the school district.

According to the victim’s family, the Broward County school district knew that there was a problem with Christopher Falzone, when he was a substitute teacher at Sheridan Hills Elementary School and did nothing.

Falzone bonded out of the Broward County Jail on Wednesday on a recent charge of molesting a 10-year-old girl in his care at Camp Live Oak in Fort Lauderdale.

He did not want to comment on these new allegations, unrelated to the lawsuit.

One mother who was watching him bond out on the news said she was shocked.

“She reported and her daughter reported the sexual abuse allegations back in 2013,” said attorney Jeff Herman.

In 2013, Falzone was a substitute teacher at the Hollywood elementary school.

“Unfortunately, he was not prosecuted, but the mom was promised he will never be alone with kids again,” Herman said.

The State Attorney’s Office said Falzone was not prosecuted then because other girls involved in the complaint changed their stories.

Falzone was fired, but ended up getting a full-time position at Renaissance Charter School in Cooper City.

Herman said Falzone’s inappropriate behavior was obvious. “He would put his arm around their back, he would hug them, and these were third-grade students,” Herman said, “and this was open. It was done in front of the principal, and he was never stopped.”

The family suing the school district said the then 9-year-old girl was left unprotected.

“Obviously that mom’s distraught, she says, and she’s frustrated and now going through all this again for her daughter,” Herman said.

The district said because this is pending litigation, they are unable to comment.

