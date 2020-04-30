Vicky Bakery owner and employees deliver pastelitos to Hialeah firefighters

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of Vicky Bakery wanted to make sure firefighters and officers in Hialeah had a great start to their Thursday morning by donating several treats and pastelitos.

Pedro Cao, along with several employees of his bakery dropped off the Cuban pastries to the Hialeah Fire Station #1, located at 93 East Fifth Street, on Thursday morning.

“We’re here giving thanks to all the first responders from the Vicky family for all they do, leaving their houses every day to protect all of us. Thank you,” said Pedro Cao, the owner of Vicky Bakery.

“The Vicky bakery family has been in this city for over 40 years, and in good times and bad they are always there to help the community,” said Hialeah Fire Rescue spokesperson David Rodriguez. “It’s not just us, it’s the community always helping out the community in times of need, and it just makes us happy.”

The crew enjoyed pastelitos, sandwiches and Cuban pastries to start their day.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.