Vice President Mike Pence to visit University of Miami as researchers enter phase 3 of vaccine trials

MIAMI (WSVN) - The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine will welcome Vice President Mike Pence on Monday morning as researchers enter a new phase into the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pence will make the South Florida stop to mark the beginning of the phase three trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The University of Miami was selected by the National Institute of Health as one of 87 sites across the U.S. to perform testing for potential COVID-19 vaccines.

“Nationwide, it will be 30,000 people who will be enrolled in the trial,” said Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine Dr. Susanne Doblecki-Lewis. “Locally, we are going to enroll 1,000.”

Doblecki-Lewis will be leading the clinical trial for UM.

Volunteers will be testing a potential vaccine developed by the American biotechnology company Moderna.

“We’re looking at how it works and for who it works for and also any side effects,” said Doblecki-Lewis. “We’ll follow everyone, whether they receive vaccine or placebo, for two years.”

The Moderna vaccine is the first of several potential vaccines that will be tested.

“This is the first one that has made it through the safety testing phases and is ready to test,” said Doblecki-Lewis. “There are several others that are coming rather quickly through the pipeline.”

Researchers will see which vaccine works best or if more than one vaccine should be available to the public.

“Our goal here is to shape our volunteer population to really reflect the diversity of South Florida and the diversity of people who are affected by coronavirus,” said Doblecki-Lewis. “The only way to do that is to be in a place where there are ongoing infections.”

Pence’s South Florida stop will be short, as the vice president is scheduled to return back to Washington D.C. Monday evening.

