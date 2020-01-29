Veterans United Home Loans sponsors free admission to veterans, families for flag football game at Nova High

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Veterans United home Loans, the nation’s largest Veteran Affairs lender, is sponsoring free admission for veterans and their families to a special flag football game between the Wounded Warrior Amputees and NFL Alumni at Nova High School in Davie.

The game will be held at the school located at 3600 College Ave., at 6 p.m., Wednesday.

According to the press release, the game will be hosted by Montel Williams and will feature several former NFL players and South Florida celebrities, including Patrick Surtain, Jeff Garcia, OJ McDuffy and William Henderson.

“Veterans United Home Loans is excited to partner with the Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Team for this event,” Brian Butcher, director of enterprise marketing at Veterans United Home Loans, said. “Seeing veterans not only overcoming the adversity of their injuries but to thrive on the football field against Hall of Famers is inspiring and something we want as many people as possible to see.”

Pre-game photo and autograph opportunities will be available along with a tribute to the students, faculty and football team of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

