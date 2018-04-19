Veteran’s therapy dog goes missing after crash in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The family of a Navy veteran is desperately searching for a therapy who took off running after a car crash in Daytona Beach.

According to Fox 35, the black and white Maltese-Papillon mix named Luna ran away after rescue workers cut open her owner’s vehicle to pull him out after the bad accident on Interstate 4.

Luna’s owner, Jose Castellon, remains hospitalized after the crash.

“He got into a car accident. He doesn’t remember anything about it,” Castellon’s sister-in-law Zoraida Castellon told the station. “Only thing he remembers is when the first responders got there and they were taking him out of the car.”

Castellon, who has served multiple tours overseas, was taken into surgery. However, not too far from his mind was the safety of his beloved dog, who has been constantly by his side since he suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2016.

“He’s been asking for her for the last couple of days,” Zoraida said. “He’s doing good, but I think he’s more depressed about his dog. He cares about getting better.”

First responders said it looked like Luna was bleeding and injured when she ran away from the crash site.

Luna has a microchip, but the family said calls to local rescues, humane societies and veterinarians have all been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the dog’s whereabouts is urged to contact Volusia County Animal services at (760) 807-5205.

