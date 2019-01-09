Veterans prepare for Soldier Ride with bike fitting in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Several veterans are gathering for a healing ride throughout South Florida thanks to the Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride.

Participants had a bike fitting in Aventura ahead of the event, Wednesday.

Veterans were outfitted with cycling equipment to ride as one on Thursday.

“It’s more than just a bike ride, so it’s three days of cycling, events, Jungle Island, Joe Stone Crab, Dolphin Research Center,” said Nick Kraus, founder of the ride, “and the support we get here in South Florida — I can’t say enough about it. It’s unbelievable. It’s fantastic.”

Soldier Ride is a multi-day program that pushes people physically and mentally.

The ride will start on Thursday in Miami Beach and will wrap up on Saturday in Key West with a big celebration.

