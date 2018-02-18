Veterans of Foreign Wars organization honors Parkland high school victims at fundraiser

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted their annual fundraiser to assist veterans and first responders. This year, they’re also honoring the Parkland victims.

The annual Ride 2 Relief fundraiser brought dozens together in Fort Lauderdale once again, Sunday morning.

“We’re here to support any kind of family member,” said Felix Casado with DJ Nacho Productions. “We’re here to be there for the kids and everything.”

This year, the event is also honoring the victims from the Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy.

“Well, I’m former law enforcement. Actually, I know the officer that arrested Mr. Cruz,” said president of the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club Ray Shackoor. “I live six miles from the school, so, it’s very close to my heart.”

“We’ve got to stop this,” said vendor Martin Wild. “It’s just, I don’t want another child injured, killed, maimed, what have you. Just something that has to stop, has to stop now.”

Some of the proceeds from the fundraiser were donated to the Parkland relief efforts.

“Yes, we are making donations towards that, and any little bit can help,” Wild said. “We all as a community need to stick together and help out.”

Organizers and guests also joined in for a moment of silence.

“Before we take off with the first band, I want to take a moment of silence and reminisce about the kids, teens that happened in Parkland,” said Shackoor. “The three teachers, the students. Let us just take a moment of silence, please.”

