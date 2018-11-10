COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The City of Miami celebrated Veterans Day a day early with a patriotic parade in Coconut Grove.

2018 marks the hundredth anniversary of the holiday. To celebrate the occasion, city officials and the Coconut Grove American Legion joined forces to host the Red, White, and Blue Parade, Saturday.

Great Veteran’s Day Centennial Salute @CityofMiami City Hall. Thank you Corky Dozier, @AmericanLegion Post 182 and the Royal Bahamian Police Band. Thank you also to all who served and continue to serve our great Nation. @Annette_Taddeo @MiamiMayor @cos_mia pic.twitter.com/K5cPr2DCqS — Emilio T Gonzalez (@emiliotgonzalez) November 10, 2018

The event honored the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.