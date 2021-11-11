(WSVN) - Thursday is Veterans Day and several events are taking place in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Miami-Dade:

COCONUT GROVE: Miami Police and Fire Rescue honor those, past and present, who put their lives on the line to serve our country during a Veterans Day Commemoration. In recognition of their selfless dedication and courage, both departments will debut a wrapped armed forces fire truck and police vehicle in their honor at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr.

DORAL: Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez and the City Council invite the community to join in observing Veterans Day at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony. The ceremony features special speakers, flag retirement ceremony and musical performances. The new commander of United States Southern Command in Doral, General Laura J. Richardson, is the guest speaker. The event will take place at Doral Veterans Park, 10190 NW 33rd Street, at 9 a.m.

MIAMI BEACH: The City of Miami Beach holds the return of the 13th annual Veterans Day parade and celebration at 11:11am. The event features veteran and military groups, marching bands and community organizations along iconic Ocean Drive beginning at Fifth Street. At noon, the festivities move to Lummus Park as the All Veteran Parachute Team takes to the skies over South Beach for a demonstration. The event continues with a family picnic in Lummus Park and a wreath-laying ceremony.

HIALEAH: The City of Hialeah and Hialeah Fire Rescue will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at Triangle Park at 11am. Then, at 11:30am, they will move to nearby Hialeah Fire Station #1, at 93 E. 5th St., for their flag ceremony and a presentation with from Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo.

Broward:

WESTON: Veterans and first responders, along with their families, are invited to attend a special breakfast event, featuring keynote speaker, Staff Sergeant Ty Michael Carter. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz will also speak at this event, taking place at the Bonaventure Town Center Ball Room, 16690 Saddle Club Rd at 9 a.m.

TAMARAC: The City of Tamarac will honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces during a special Veterans Day ceremony. The program will include keynote speaker, Brigadier General Regina A. Sabric, Deputy Director of Operations, U.S. Southern Command. The event will conclude with the dedication and unveiling of 100 new names on Tamarac’s 12th Veterans Honor Wall panel.The event is free and open to the public. It will take place at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 7825 Southgate Blvd., at 10:30 a.m.

FORT LAUDERDALE: United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED will host a special memorial service on Veterans Day, for Military Veteran Sidney “Sid” Rosenblatt, who recently passed away and was one of the last WWII Veterans to reside in South Florida. The event will take place at United Way of Broward County, 1300 South Andrews Ave, at 11:30 a.m.

