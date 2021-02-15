Veterans can get vaccinated at 2 South Florida sites with no appointment needed

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There is still a lot to learn about the new COVID-19 variants that scientists say originated in the United States, but the variant that has been the main focus is the UK one and Dr. Anthony Fauci says we already have an effective weapon against it — the vaccines.

U.S. Air Force veteran Amir Ar-Rahman walked into the Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center in Miami on Monday morning to get his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I truly think I will be safe,” he said. “Thankfully they have a vaccination for coronavirus because I lost a couple of friends due to coronavirus and they were very healthy individuals. I took it upon myself to make sure I’m safe.”

The Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center in Miami and the William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic in Sunrise do not require appointments for veterans who want to come in and get vaccinated.

Starting next week, Publix will add appointment time slots for Mondays.

Local leaders are working to make the process easier as health experts fear the growing spread of COVID-19 variants, particularly the UK variant.

“It makes people more sick and it’s more likely to lead to serious complications,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. “The best way to get around that and to prevent any serious consequences is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as you possibly can.”

The New York Times reported in a new study, scientists found new variants that have seemed to originate in the U.S.

Seven growing lineages of the coronavirus have been spotted across much of the country.

It remains unclear if the mutations are more contagious.

