Veteran displaced after fire sparks inside home near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida veteran said he is counting his blessings after a fire that broke out inside his house sent him to the hospital and left him without a home.

7News cameras captured 76-year-old Alton Spratley as he walked gingerly with the assistance of a walker through what’s left of his belongings at his property near Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon.

“I was cooking a bag of popcorn, and it caught fire, and then it burned up the microwave,” he said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 44th Avenue and 16th Street in Broadview Park, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

Paramedics transported Spratley to Broward Health Medical Center where he was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

His friends said they are shocked by the turn of events.

A woman who identified herself as Maddie stood in disbelief in front of the charred remains of Spratley’s home.

“I can’t believe this. We just saw him last night,” she said. “I guess he was cooking, and that’s what happened.”

Spratley, who goes by Bob, is a veteran. He spends most his time at the American Legion just down the street from his home.

When asked how long he has known Spratley, American Legion Cmdr. Buddy Jervah said, “About 20 years.”

That’s about as long as Spratley has lived in this neighborhood, his friends said.

But firefighters said it’s the way he lived that almost prevented him from escaping the flames.

Officials said the house was so full of stuff that rescue crews had a difficult time entering the residence.

“Every time I would see him, he would always be outside because you could never go in because there was only one path to get through his house,” said Heather Fay, a friend of Spratley.

The house has been declared uninhabitable.

Jervah said Spratley has faced other challenges since he has known him.

“Awesome guy, he’s been around. He fought cancer for a while. He beat it,” he said. “He was going to the VA [Hospital] in Miami. They were taking good care of him.”

Spratley’s friends at the American Legion said they will do what they can to help him get back on his feet.

