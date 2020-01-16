Veteran Broward educator named Teacher of the Year at 2020 Caliber Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County teacher was recognized with a high honor.

Cari Rodriguez, a 21-year veteran, was named teacher of the year at the 2020 Caliber Awards, Thursday.

Rodriguez has spent the last six years at Harbordale Elementary School serving as a literacy coach.

“It just means that I chose the right profession, and I’ve really loved every 22 years,” said Rodriguez. “It’s just really nice to be recognized. Yeah, and I just think about all the kids I’ve taught, and all the people I’ve worked with, and Broward County really is a great place to work.”

The teacher said to be so highly regarded by her peers feels like a an out of body experience.

She said she cannot wait to share the news with her students in the morning.

