BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. (WSVN) — A boat was towed back to shore after some nautical trouble off Bay Harbor Islands.

Crews towed the boat back to shore after it capsized earlier on Monday, near 96th Street and West Broadview Drive.

One person on board was found floating in a life jacket and was brought safely back to shore.

