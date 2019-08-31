Vero Beach residents brace for Hurricane Dorian’s winds

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents of Vero Beach are preparing to give away the extra supplies and resources they had in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian. They said they want the supplies to go to those who will really need it.

The Jaycee Park Seaside Grill in Vero Beach has a perfect view of the ocean.

“Been through Francis, been through Gene, been through Irma,” said Dan Culumber, the restaurant’s owner.

Culumber is reminded of that every single day. For the past 28 years, just before he walks outside to greet customers, he passes the hurricane tracking chart that’s hanging on his restaurant’s wall.

This season he scribbled the name Dorian.

Culumber said he feels a little better knowing the hurricane shifted a little more east.

“Worried now? No. Was I concerned? Yes,” he said. “I didn’t like the one path bouncing all the way up along the coast. That would have tore the state up.”

Indian River County emergency services officials do not want people to relax just yet.

“It’s just like weird to think that it’s all the way out there somewhere, and it’s heading this way,” said Culumber.

To prepare for Hurricane Dorian, authorities made the decision to close down all of the beaches, marinas, and parks in the county. They have been closed since Friday evening.

“I’m scared. I don’t like to think about it too much,” said one resident.

But on Saturday, despite the closure, lots of people tried enjoying the water and the sand.

“We really wanted to come out and try to swim before the storm comes and also to see what the water was like,” said another resident.

In the back of their minds, they’re thinking about the massive storm in the Atlantic.

They said they’re ready for whatever it may being here.

“We’re doing OK. I have my to-go bag with all important papers,” said a resident.

Officials said the beaches remain closed.

No evacuation orders have been issued for the area.

