Verizon gifts five South Florida schools new iPads for continued learning

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of students across South Florida were gifted a high tech tool.

Students received a generous gift aimed at helping them with their education.

“Many of our students have issues not having internet capabilities at home.”

“The digital divide is real across the country and certainly is real in this community,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

This initiative is used as a step towards bridging that gap as students at Andover Middle School in Miami Gardens each got brand new iPads.

“Now that I have more access to technology, I will be able to do more,” said Ramaria Schilaire, a student.

“So when we first informed them that we had won this initiative from Verizon, they screamed all over the school, and the staff was super happy.”

The district applied to the Verizon Innovative Learning program, and five Miami-Dade schools joined the program this year.

The company has pledged a total of $400 million since 2012 to help increase student engagement, achievement and interest in STEM.

“When we applied to Verizon for this grant, we took into consideration which schools, which communities would benefit from these devices,” said Carvalho, “and we are providing not only the device but two years worth of data connectivity.”

Students said that now learning doesn’t have to stop when the last bell rings.

“Now I have more advantages of continuing learning at home,” said Schilaire.

These new devices are an opportunity for the Andover golden eagles to continue to soar.

“It is a new age of learning, and for that new age of learning we need new investments and new opportunities for students,” said Carvalho.

Verizon has pledged $9 million to five schools in Miami-Dade that are new to the program, and they are looking to expand it even further.

