MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach has been shut down as crews make repairs to a wastewater main break.

On Friday, city officials said the east and westbound lanes at Purdy Avenue on the Venetian Causeway have been closed to traffic.

It remains unclear how long it will take for the repairs to be completed.

City officials said the kayak launch at Maurice Gibb Park will remain closed until further notice.

