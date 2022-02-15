MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of the Venetian Causeway have been reopened after being shut down for hours due to a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.

Miami Beach Police took to Twitter to announce the road closure, just after 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

POLICE: The Venetian Cswy is closed westbound at West Ave and Dade Blvd due to a fatal traffic accident. Please use the MacArthur Cswy or Julia Tuttle to exit Miami Beach. pic.twitter.com/NhBCasPjuk — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 15, 2022

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a box truck could be seen parked on the roadway. Officers were also seen surrounding the deceased victim, whose body was covered by black cloth barriers.

The causeway was shut down at West Avenue and Dade Boulevard. Drivers were advised to use the MacArthur Causeway or Julia Tuttle Causeway.

Around 4 p.m., the road was reopened.

The cyclist had slammed into a truck on Dade Boulevard.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, but the cyclist didn’t make it.

The investigation is still ongoing, as it’s not clear who was at fault.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.