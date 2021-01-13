Venetian Causeway closed due to nearby suspicious package

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Bomb Squad has responded to a suspicious package at a Miami condominium complex.

Officers responded to the scene near Bayshore Drive and 15th Street after receiving a report of a suspicious package in a car parked in the parking garage at the Venetia Condo.

Crews have shut down the area, including the Venetian Causeway.

Please be advised that the entrance/exit to the Venetian Causeway has temporarily been shut down. Avoid the area of North Bayshore Drive and 15th Street until further notice. @MiamiBeachPD pic.twitter.com/cW2gvhsMiV — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 13, 2021

Authorities said they may do X-rays on the car to ensure the package inside is not explosive.

Police have not evacuated the surrounding area, but officers said that could change at some point.

