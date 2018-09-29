Vehicle with toddler inside involved in hit-and-run crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler was inside a vehicle that was struck in a hit and run crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 19th Avenue and 164th Street, just after 10 p.m., Friday.

MGPD said the 2-year-old was not hurt during the collision.

No other injuries were reported as well.

If you have any information on this collision, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

