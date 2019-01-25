Vehicle fire on I-95 causes heavy delays

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 has caused heavy delays in Broward County.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the northbound lanes near Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park, Friday at around 3:45 p.m.

Fire Rescue said northbound traffic on the interstate has backed up to Sunrise Boulevard and five lanes are blocked with traffic only getting in by on the shoulder.

FLFR crews are onscene of a vehicle fire on I-95 northbound just north of Sunrise Blvd. Expect heavy delays and lane closures until 4:15pm — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) January 25, 2019

No injuries were reported.

