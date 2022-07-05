NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a house in North Miami.

The family of the home woke up to a Dodge Challenger slammed into a supposed bedroom, Tuesday morning.

Located on Northwest 13th Avenue and 125th Street in North Miami, the house took significant damage to an exterior wall.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to North Miami Police.

Officials said no one was injured.

The scene is still under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.