MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle crashes into home after a shooting took place in Miramar.

The incident occurred near Southwest 68th Avenue and 35th Court Saturday night.

The victim was on his way to a liquor store, when a dark vehicle started following him. He followed the vehicle that was following him, and two male suspects jumped out and started shooting at him.

He tried running away, but lost control and crashed into a home located around the 6800 block of Southwest 35th Court.

There was damage to the vehicle from projectiles.

No one inside the home was injured and neither was the driver.

Authorities were investigating to find the suspects.

So far, no arrests were made.

