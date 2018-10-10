Vehicle crashes into Barnes & Noble in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police and Fire responded just before 1 p.m. to the scene along Miracle Mile and Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Wednesday.

Officials said the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake before colliding with the building.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons in unknown condition.

