Vehicle collides with Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two adult males were extricated from a vehicle after it collided with a Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded around 9 p.m. to the scene near the intersection of Southwest Seventh Street and Flagler Avenue, Wednesday.

Officials said both male victims were transported by ground to Broward Health Medical Center.

One of the victims is said to be in critical condition, while the other is alert and conscious.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

