MIAMI (WSVN) - A vehicle caught fire in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters were called to the scene near the Bird Road exit, around 10 a.m., Tuesday.

Crews quickly put the flames out.

The driver escaped from the vehicle without injuries, but the car is a total loss.

