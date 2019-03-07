Vehicle catches fire following crash in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in West Miami-Dade caused one of the vehicles involved to burst into flames.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near Southwest 137th Avenue and 22nd Street, just after 7 p.m., Thursday.

Police said a white truck and a van slammed into each other.

At some point after the collision, the white truck somehow caught on fire, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived after the truck caught fire and doused the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

