Vehicle catches fire at NW Miami-Dade gas station

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to run away from his vehicle while filling up at a Northwest Miami-Dade gas station when he noticed flames coming from underneath the car.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the fire at a Citgo in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 28th Street at around 2:45 p.m., Friday.

According to the vehicle’s owner, he was pumping gasoline when he saw flames beneath the car and had enough time to run away from the pump before seeing and hearing an explosion.

The flames from beneath the vehicle engulfed the Jeep and damaged the gas station’s roof.

The owner, who was not hurt, said he has another car, but he is shocked because nothing like that has happened to him before.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

