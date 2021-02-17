Vehicle burglar caught checking for unlocked cars, waving at camera in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a vehicle burglar checking two cars to see if they were unlocked in Oakland Park, and while doing so, he waved to the camera recording his every move.

The incident happened along Northwest 19th Avenue and 44th Street, at around 2:30 a.m., on Feb. 10.

The crook could be seen on video checking to see if a car was locked. When he found it was, he moved onto a nearby SUV, which was left unlocked.

At one point, the man could be seen waving at the security camera.

The items he stole later turned up nearby.

