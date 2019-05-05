Vascular birthmark conference held at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Families of young patients diagnosed with vascular birthmarks got to share their stories during an annual conference organized by the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The Second Annual Vascular Birthmarks Conference took place at the hospital, located in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

A wide range of medical professionals were on hand to spread awareness about the condition, which causes skin to be discolored because blood vessels do not form correctly.

“We know that by raising awareness, that’s how we educate, and then people can learn, get diagnosed earlier, get diagnosed correctly and get better quickly,” said Dr. Ana Duarte, director of the hospital Division of Dermatology.

Patient Maria Garcia said learning about the condition has paved the way for a new outlook on life.

“After that, I just kind of became accepted. Like, I began to accept it and realize that this is me. There’s nothing I can change about it,” she said.

Children who attended the conference got to take part in fun activities.

