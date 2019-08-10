Vandals spray-paint Confederate monument at Miami City Cemetery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people who, officials said, defaced a Confederate monument at Miami’s oldest cemetery.

The Civil War memorial at Miami City Cemetery, located off North Miami Avenue and 18th Street, was defaced with words like “killers,” “rapists” and “racists” spray-painted in red.

“Antifa,” an umbrella term for far-left militant groups, was also written on the monument.

The tombstone, which pays tribute to Miami’s Confederate soldiers, has since been cleaned up by city officials.

The vandals remain at large. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

