Vandals caught on camera destroying 7-Eleven store in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men after a group of vandals were caught by a surveillance camera trashing a 7-Eleven store in Davie.

The video showed a group of four men and one woman walking into the business near State Road 84 and Pine Island Road, around 1 a.m., on May 5.

The group could be seen in the video yelling at the clerk and destroying the store.

The vandals then threw fruit at a door after the clerk hid himself in an office out of fear.

The video showed the crooks creating a huge mess at the store as they tipped over display racks, smashed computers and punched windows.

As the group of vandals were leaving the store, one of the men dropped his wallet, which prompted two of them to later return to the store to look for it.

Damon Parrotta and Jacob Jones were subsequently caught and arrested at the scene after the clerk recognized them and immediately called police.

The other individuals involved in the vandalism remain at large.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

