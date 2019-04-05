Vandalism suspect still at large as Palmetto Bay Village Hall reopens

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – Palmetto Bay Village Hall has reopened for business as police continue to search for the suspect accused of vandalizing the building.

Police identified 38-year-old Marcelin Holdson as the suspect who burglarized and vandalized the building on Wednesday night.

The mayor believed they would not be able to open the building until Monday, but the clean up process is said to be moving along faster than expected.

“Our amazing staff and team did a great job of getting everything cleaned up and back in order,” said Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham.

Pictures from the mayor and staff showed the damage left behind as boxes, a flag and a broken podium among other debris were left on the floor.

The mayor said there was also a lot of electronic damage and papers strewn about.

“He was a know suspect to the police department. He had been arrested on March 23 here in Palmetto Bay and returned, really as far as I see it, as an act of rage,” said Cunningham. “We’re very fortunate in Palmetto Bay to have a very low crime rate and really considering this as an isolated incident.”

The building and permitting department of the hall remains closed as workers finish cleaning up the damage left behind but is expected to be reopened on Monday.

If you have any information on Holdson’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

