Vandal throws rocks, shatters windows of Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home was left vandalized after rocks were thrown at its windows.

Windows were shattered and the front door left dented Tuesday morning at a home near Northwest 19th Avenue and Lauderdale Manor Drive.

A victim said the vandal was dangerous and threatened to kill a woman living inside the house.

“She don’t want to come out. She go to the room, and she locked up, and then he started getting crazy,” said victim Gordon Williams. “He throw rocks. He mash up the doors, knocking down– mash up that window in the back. [He] couldn’t get to to the impact there ’cause that’s impact, but he cracked it.”

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

