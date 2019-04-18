Vandal throws cinder block through window of Miami Beach store

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a Miami Beach store captured a vandal throwing a cinder block through the store’s window, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

The video showed someone smashing the window of Lulu’s Mini Market Vape & Smoke Shop along the 700 block of 41st Street, just after 11:30 p.m., Wednesday.

“That’s what we’re left with,” the store owner said. “[The vandal] walked past the store and threw a piece of a cinder block through the window and just walked off. It’s very random.”

The store owner said the damage will cost him thousands to repair.

“A couple thousand dollars in repairs at this point, and luckily, he didn’t damage … none of the equipment was damaged, no merchandise was damaged either, but we do have to repair the window,” the store owner said.

The vandal could be seen walking down the street after hurling the heavy concrete through the store window.

The store owner said this is the first time anything like this has ever happened, and they don’t have an idea as to who or why someone would throw the cinder block through the window.

“[The] customers are very pleasant,” he said. “We’ve never had any issues with any customers, so it’s … we don’t know why.”

As employees help clean up the mess, the owner is asking the public to help the small business bring justice to whoever is responsible.

“If anybody knows of anything, this happened last night around 11:30, around that time, 11:30 to 11:40,” he said.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

