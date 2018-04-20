Vandal connected to attempted burglaries in Downtown Miami arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing several Downtown Miami businesses.

According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Alberto Marin is the man caught on camera throwing a large rock at the glass door window at Andrew Skate Shop.

Marin has been charged with criminal mischief and attempted burglary.

Marin tried to make his way through multiple businesses Wednesday night, but was unsuccessful.

However, he did manage to break into an electronics repair store and took off with some merchandise.

Marin is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.