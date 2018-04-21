Vandal accused in attempted burglaries in Downtown Miami faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of vandalizing several Downtown Miami businesses appeared in bond court on Saturday.

According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Alberto Marin is the man caught on camera throwing a concrete block through the glass door window at Andrew Skateshop on Wednesday.

At the bond hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Joseph J. Mansfield singled out the suspect’s rap sheet.

“Mr. Marin, I’ve got 3 pages of prior convictions, prior arrests and convictions, all relating to you, sir,” said Mansfield.

In addition to Andrew Skateshop, investigators said, Marin targeted The Bead Bazaar, a store located nearby.

“First rock was thrown this way, then he also got this second window,” said Bead Bazaar owner Laura Lopez. “And then, of course, our main door.”

Despite the damage, Lopez said they’re thankful because Marin was unable to break in.

“This could have cost us a hefty penny,” she said.

But an electronic repair store down the road wasn’t as lucky. Marin is accused of stealing several expensive items from that business, leaving behind a trail of shattered glass.

“About $1,000, $1,500,” said that store’s owner.

And, officials said, a few days earlier, Sneak Peek Luxury was also hit — but it wasn’t an easy target.

“So they believed that, if they could break that wall, they would just immediately get into our store,” Michael Vinokur, the owner of Sneak Peek Luxury. “Little did they know that there was concrete blocking.”

Police said Marin may have failed at most of his break-in attempts, but he did cause a lot of damage.

Investigators managed to track him down, and on Friday night, they placed him under arrest.

“I find that probable cause does, in fact, exist for the two counts as I’ve noted,” said Mansfield. “Therefore, sir, I’ve appointed the public defender to represent you on these cases.”

Marin is facing several charges, including criminal mischief, attempted burglary and burglary to an unoccupied structure. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

