A man went outside to find his van sunken into the street and getting it out has proven to be a tough task.

“It was a total mess,” said Steven Coney.

Half of a van could be seen poking above the road while the rest of it was below in a hole, water splashed around next to it.

“If you get close enough to it, you can see the backend steady bouncin’,” said Coney.

When Coney left for work his van was parked on the road at some point Monday, then his neighbor called him to rush back.

“I’m thinking to myself ‘What in the world can that be,’ and then I thought about the paint line that I saw earlier,” said Coney. “I noticed that it started from the property across the street because they had the cable box sitting right in the inside of the sidewalk, and they ran in a straight line right across towards my van, and I assume that it was probably aiming towards the cable box on my side.”

Miami Gardens Police officers blocked off the area after getting called to Northwest 193rd Street, and 34th Avenue about a watermain break.

“There was a subcontractor working in the area, hit a watermain pipe, which caused the water to flood the streets as well for the van to sink,” said Miami Gardens Police Dept., Carolyn Frazer.

Coney said he needs the van as a back up car.

“I don’t have transportation, and the line of work I do I need transportation,” said Coney.

He said he is trying to stay positive.

“I don’t know, I really don’t know. I’m just trusting God to lead me and you know come up with a solution,” said Coney.

Several crews worked all afternoon to get the van out and patch up the hole.

Water in the neighborhood was shut off on order to get it done.

“I normally turn the news on in the evening and see this happening to somebody else, but today is my turn I guess,” said Coney.

