Van crashes into bakery storefront in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A van made a crashing stop into a bakery storefront in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The driver behind the wheel crashed into the bakery, located on the 4800 block of 167th Street, at approximately 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Witnesses on scene said there were two people inside the van.

One victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.