Van catches fire on I-95 northbound at Atlantic Blvd in Pompano Beach, all lanes blocked

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes on Interstate 95 are blocked after a van caught fire following a crash at Atlantic Boulevard.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units could be seen extinguishing the fire, just before 6 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in a crash and one of them caught fire.

Updated: Multi-vehicle crash in Broward on I-95 north at Exit 36 Atlantic Blvd, all lanes blocked. Last updated…https://t.co/A2zEZCrEiJ — FL511 I-95 (@fl511_i95) May 29, 2019

Paramedics have transported two people to the hospital in unknown condition.

Drivers are asked to take the Florida Turnpike northbound as an alternative route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

