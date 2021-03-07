Vaccine site in Florida City overrun after false rumors said all could come

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A South Florida vaccination site had so few eligible takers Saturday that it started inoculating any adult who wanted a shot rather than let the vaccine on hand go to waste.

Word spread, and on Sunday, the Florida City site was overwhelmed, particularly after local state Sen. Annette Taddeo incorrectly tweeted that the federally run site would again take all comers. The Democrat, who was the party’s lieutenant governor candidate in 2014, later deleted that tweet and corrected herself.

Frustration and confusion set in among the hundreds of people who came to the site run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Um, quite upset,” said a person in line.

“They changed the rules in the morning,” said another person in line.

Police had to calm the crowd when the site again enforced the state’s eligibility rules: 65 and older; frontline medical workers and police officers, teachers and firefighters over 50; and younger people with a physician’s note saying they would be endangered if they caught the virus.

According to the Miami Herald, a Florida City police officer through a megaphone told 200 people waiting in line, “If you do not meet the criteria, you will not be vaccinated today.”

“People went away when they heard the criteria, but it was all the way around the block,” said a person who came to the site.

Kathy Benezra said she got there at around 7 a.m. because she heard the site was giving vaccinations to anyone over the age of 18 who wanted one.

We’ve been here, and now the rules have changed,” she said.

The confusion appeared to stem from what happened on Saturday.

Vaccines must be refrigerated at extremely cold temperatures and used that day once they are removed. Rather than letting doses go to waste, workers on Saturday reportedly began giving them out to any adult regardless of profession or medical history.

That is not unusual – many drugstores, for example, will inject anyone in the store at closing time if they have leftover vaccines that would spoil otherwise.

Word of what reportedly happened at the Florida City site quickly spread online, and people came from miles to the small town on the Florida peninsula’s southern tip to get their shots.

The FEMA-run site administers 500 doses per day.

A spokesperson for FEMA said the federally supported sites are adhering to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent executive order.

Many who met the eligibility requirements received their vaccine doses at the larger FEMA-run site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus.

“It was very easy, and I’m very happy to live in this country.” said a patient.

“The people, super quick, super easy, super sweet,” said another patient

Schoolteachers and school employees of all ages are also eligible at FEMA-supported sites.

“Once the governor opened it to teachers, I’m like, I’m out here as soon as I can,” said Angel Beswick.

For her, the MDC site was the happiest place on Earth.

“It feels like I’m at Disney World, honestly. I’m so excited,” she said.

As the race to vaccinate, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava urged the governor to expand eligibility requirements.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

If you would like to pre-register for a vaccine at the new site, click here.

To check for vaccination appointment availability at Publix locations, click here.

For more information about vaccinations at Holy Cross Health and a list of the medical conditions that will qualify patients for an appointment, click here.

If you have a severe underlying health condition that makes you eligible for the vaccine and need a form for your healthcare to sign, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

