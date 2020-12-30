Vaccine distributions for the elderly stalled due to limited amount of available doses

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Demand is proving to outweigh the available supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, and one South Florida hospital is stalling distributions to seniors.

Seniors are rushing to make appointments at inoculation sites after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opened the vaccine program to civilians.

Many may have to wait months, however, before they are able to receive the vaccine.

At Broward Health, they are distributing the vaccine to members of the public who are 65 years and older.

Reservations to receive the vaccine have stopped until February after 5,000 reservations were made on Tuesday.

Officials said they received close to 100,000 phone calls from people trying to make appointments.

Hospital administrators have not revealed when the line will reopen for others to make their appointments.

Other hospitals and sites such as Cleveland Clinic are set to roll out vaccines as well.

DeSantis said there just aren’t enough vaccines at this time, and the state is working to get more.

“We don’t have enough vaccine currently on hand for all four million plus senior citizens in the state of Florida,” he said. “We will get there, but it’s not going to happen overnight, so please be patient. We want to get as many people access to this as soon as possible.”

The Department of Health for Broward County has a website for appointments for individuals to visit vaccination sites, but the website is not working.

For more information on how to make an appointment for a vaccine (if you are in the age group!), click here.

