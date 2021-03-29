Vaccine access expanded to Florida residents 40 and older on Monday

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida residents 40 years and older are getting vaccinated on Monday.

At Miami-Dade College’s North Campus, several people arrived at the site early to secure their spot.

“I got here at 5 a.m., waited in line and it was pretty easy, very simple,” said Winston Green who got vaccinated at the site.

Next week, starting April 5, the age requirement to get vaccinated will drop to 18. Also starting that day, 16 and 17-year-olds will be allowed to receive the Pfizer shot.

Green said he has been waiting to be eligible for the vaccine since the rollout first started.

“Ever since they announced there was a vaccine, probably four or five months or whatever it was, I’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

On Sunday, Seadell Roundtree received the 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine at the Federal Emergency Management Agency supported site, just after 10:30 a.m.

“I feel great. I feel good, and I’m thankful,” said Roundtree. “Now I can be with my family.”

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

