Vaccinations administered at Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale amid rollout

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A church in Fort Lauderdale helped people get their shot at protection this weekend, as sites across South Florida continued to see big numbers.

7News cameras people waiting in line to receive their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sunshine Cathedral, located along the 1400 block of Southwest Ninth Avenue, Saturday.

The National Guard was on hand to help out during the whole process.

Meanwhile, over at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, cameras showed long lines of cars as drivers and passengers waited to receive their dose.

The large site is administering doses daily until 10 p.m.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here. To pre-register, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

