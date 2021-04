FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The vaccination site at AutoNation’s DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale will no longer require appointments.

The site is administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine starting on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. to any residents 16 years and older.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

