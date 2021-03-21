Vaccination pop-up sites to close, others to reopen as FEMA-run locations administer 2nd doses

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Changes are coming to COVID-19 vaccination sites across South Florida this week as the state works to expand eligibility by once again lowering the age requirement.

Starting Wednesday, the sites supported by the Federal Emergency Management Association will begin to administer second doses of the vaccine.

“If you meet the criteria, the message is, come and get your vaccine now,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Jachles said the pop-up sites at Charles Hadley Park in Miami and the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center will close Tuesday at 5 p.m., and two others will reopen.

“The sites that we had in Florida City and Sweetwater three weeks ago will reopen on Wednesday, so the people who got their vaccines at those sites initially can return to those sites and get their second-dose Pfizer vaccines,” said Jachles

This week’s other big change is age eligibility, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis once again expanded eligibility to the vaccine.

“Beginning Monday at the sites, we will be vaccinating people that are Florida residents aged 50 and over,” said Jachles.

In Miami-Dade County, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will be a step further. She said she will grant access to anyone 40 and older at all county-run sites starting March 29. Every week after that, the age requirement will drop by 10 years.

As far as the site at Hard Rock Stadium goes, the state-run site will continue to operate during the Miami Open, which starts Monday and goes through April 4. Officials said hours may be affected, but generally, the operation will not be.

“We reallocate staffing to get the same number of people and the same number of vaccines,” said Jachles.

Patients who received their first dose at a FEMA-supported site can but do not have to go to the same location to get their second shot. They may go to a different FEMA-run site and will be required to show their shot card and ID.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

If you would like to pre-register for a vaccine at FEMA-run sites in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.