Vaccinate Broward hosts event offering free vaccinations to children, young adults

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Vaccinate Broward hosted an event to offer free vaccinations to children and young adults in Hollywood.

The event was held on Pembroke Road, near Southwest 40th Avenue, Saturday.

The collaboration between Broward Health, Memorial Healthcare System and Community Care Plan was an effort to get more children and college students vaccinated as they head back to school in the fall.

