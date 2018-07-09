Utility worker hospitalized in Cooper City after near electrocution

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Pike utility worker to the hospital after, officials said, he was either struck by lightning or electrified in some way in Cooper City.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the near electrocution in the area Stirling Road and North Lake Boulevard, in the Rock Creek community.

Officials said he was working on a power pole when he was injured.

Paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital and is expected to be OK. He was conscious and alert when he got to the hospital.

Another worker suffered burns, but he refused transport.

