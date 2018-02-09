USPS holds dedication ceremony for U.S. Flag Forever stamps

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony was held for the U.S. Flag Forever stamps, Friday morning.

The event took place at the War Memorial Auditorium, in Fort Lauderdale.

“We look at the stamp. It’s a forever stamp, and America and the flag — all the glory — is forever,” said a man at the event. “You see that, on the bottom of it, it really is vibrant. It’s got some vibrant colors, so we’re very happy to have it. It’s so bold, and it sends a message.”

The postal service hopes the new, modern American flag design will remind Americans to show their patriotism all year long.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.