DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Postal Service is working to send mail to military members abroad and make sure it gets there on time for the holidays.

The agency gave a tour of its operations at the Miami International Service Center.

USPS said it is working to ensure military members and diplomats receive their mail in time for the holidays.

Nov. 6 is the recommended date for shipping packages to military personnel around the world.

